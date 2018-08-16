Generations of a Long Island woman's family came together Thursday to celebrate a very big birthday.Henrietta Dobin turns 107 years old on Friday, so Bristal Assisted Living hosted a birthday bash for her ahead of the big day.Her children, grandchildren and great-grand children were all at the party to celebrate their matriarch.Dobin has been a resident at the facility for the past two years after spending her life living in the Rockaways.Believe it or not, she still works two days a week at the Nassau County Museum of Art on the weekends.She also plays bridge three times a week, loves to go shopping for clothes and has regular lunch dates with friends.She says there is no big secret to living a long, healthy life -- she says she has just been blessed."I have no secret but if I did I would charge and I would become a millionaire," she said.----------