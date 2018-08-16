VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) --Generations of a Long Island woman's family came together Thursday to celebrate a very big birthday.
Henrietta Dobin turns 107 years old on Friday, so Bristal Assisted Living hosted a birthday bash for her ahead of the big day.
Her children, grandchildren and great-grand children were all at the party to celebrate their matriarch.
Dobin has been a resident at the facility for the past two years after spending her life living in the Rockaways.
Believe it or not, she still works two days a week at the Nassau County Museum of Art on the weekends.
She also plays bridge three times a week, loves to go shopping for clothes and has regular lunch dates with friends.
She says there is no big secret to living a long, healthy life -- she says she has just been blessed.
"I have no secret but if I did I would charge and I would become a millionaire," she said.
