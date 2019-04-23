holiday

Prince Louis birthday: New photos of Prince Louis celebrate first birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

From graduations to engagements, weddings and pregnancies, we've watched Prince William and Duchess Kate grow up and start their family before our very eyes.

As the world continues to be on royal baby watch for Meghan and Harry's first child to be born, Prince William and Duchess Kate are celebrating a big baby milestone: the first birthday of Prince Louis, their third child.

Prince Louis was born on April 23, 2018. To celebrate his big day, the royal family released new photos of the cute little prince taken by mom Kate.



The rare photos show little Louis playing in the garden of the family's home in Norfolk, on England's eastern coast.

Prince Louis is fifth in line to the throne. He falls behind grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William, big brother Prince George and big sister Princess Charlotte.

He's not the only royal birthday this week, as his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, turned 93 on Sunday.

RELATED PHOTOS: William, Kate and their royal family through the years


RELATED: The royal baby and the line to the British throne

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykate middletonholidayprince harryroyal familychristmasmeghan markleprince william
HOLIDAY
Burger, cookie and taco orders spike on 420
See the best places to celebrate Easter, according to WalletHub
When is Tax Day 2019? Last day to pay, file is approaching
7 On Your Side: April's hottest deals
TOP STORIES
Truck and car collide in NJ, damaging utility pole
Video shows Prospect Heights sex assault suspect
54-year-old woman arrested in Coachella puppy dumping
AccuWeather: Sunny, warmer on Tuesday
Sentencing day for Chanel Lewis in jogger murder
Watch out for clever buyers' scam while spring cleaning
Wake, funeral for LI Marine killed in Afghanistan
Show More
Study: Skipping breakfast tied to early death
Official calls Sri Lanka bombings that killed 300+ 'retaliation'
Famous face of 'anti-drunk driving campaign' dies at 40
Warning about potential measles exposure at NJ restaurant
NYPD: Babysitter stabs employer in dispute over money
More TOP STORIES News