Amazon releases Alexa-enable Big Mouth Billy Bass just in time for the holidays

Holiday must-have: Alexa-enable Big Mouth Billy Bass

Get fishy with it. Big Mouth Billy Bass is back and better than ever. Everyone's favorite singing and talking fish is now programmed to respond to Alexa voice commands delivered to a compatible Amazon Echo device.

The upgraded Big Mouth Billy Bass lips syncs to the spoken responses of Alexa and dances to the beat of songs from Amazon Music when you pair it with a compatible Echo device.

When the gadget is plugged in and receives a jolt of electricity, it responds: "Woo-hoo, that feels good!"

"This is not your father's Big Mouth Billy Bass," said Vice President of Product Development at Gemmy Industries Steven Harris. "Our new high-tech version uses the latest technology from Amazon to deliver a hilarious and interactive gadget that takes everyday activities to a fun new level."

Ask Alexa about the weather, news, or random facts, and Big Mouth Billy Bass will lip sync to Alexa's responses. He also reacts to timers, alarms, and notifications by moving his head and tail.

"We're thrilled to work with Gemmy and bring customers fun, delightful accessories that extend Alexa's capabilities," said Pete Thompson, Vice President of the Alexa Voice Service. "With the Alexa Gadgets Toolkit, Gemmy has created playful new experiences that build on what customers already know and love about Alexa."

The Alexa-compatible Big Mouth Billy Bass can be mounted on a wall or displayed using the included tabletop easel. Big Mouth Billy Bass features the original song "Fishin' Time".

Big Mouth Billy Bass first sold in 1999, quickly becoming a pop culture phenomenon. In September 2018, Amazon announced the Alexa Gadgets Toolkit, a collection of self-service APIs and technical documentation, which Gemmy used to create Alexa-connected interactions for Big Mouth Billy Bass and other Alexa-compatible gadgets.
