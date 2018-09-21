SOCIETY

Investors scrap Staten Island's giant Ferris wheel, 'New York Wheel'

EMBED </>More Videos

The wheel has already been partially built.

Eyewitness News
ST. GEORGE, Staten Island (WABC) --
Investors are pulling the plug on the giant Ferris wheel being built on Staten Island.

The 630-foot tall observation wheel has been in development for six years.

The decision to kill the partially completed attraction comes after investors were unable to convince the city to support a $380 million bond sale.

They had hoped the bond sale would allow them to get the project back on track.

Eyewitness News had gotten an exclusive first look at construction as the first major parts of a giant Ferris wheel on Staten Island's waterfront arrived in New York City two years ago.

The four pedestals for the 'New York Wheel' were transported from Canada along the Hudson River to Staten Island.
Investors had hoped to open the wheel by this past spring, but that never happened.

Watch exclusive video as the pedestals arrive in New York Harbor:
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News got an exclusive look as the first parts of the 'New York Wheel' arrived in New York Harbor.



For more information on the New York Wheel, visit:
http://www.newyorkwheel.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyconstructionstaten island newsSt. GeorgeNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Exclusive video: First parts of 'New York Wheel' arrive on Staten Island
$500M ferris wheel project may be in peril in NYC
SOCIETY
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Tarrytown residents express concern over MTA cellphone tower
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
LI cancer patients sworn in as police officers for a day
More Society
Top Stories
Video: Woman chases alleged groper out of Grand Central
5 slashed, including 3 infants, inside Queens day care
NJ sheriff breaks silence after alleged racist remarks
Death of suspected shoplifter in NYC ruled a homicide
Kavanaugh's accuser says she would testify under right terms
FanDuel agrees to pay out disputed $82K sports bet
Alleged van thief crashes into several vehicles in Brooklyn
Teen stabbed in stomach outside Bronx school
Show More
Sex offender from LI accused of having sex with dog
Naked man doing yard work angers neighbors
4 dead in Maryland in 3rd workplace shooting in 2 days
Arrest made in case of woman stabbed to death while jogging
Ex-Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco gets 6 years in prison
More News