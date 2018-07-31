Inwood deli grocers use green thumbs for urban farm

SOCIETY

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --
The employees at a bodega in Inwood are getting ready to harvest a bounty of fruits and veggies they've been growing.

The city had redone the sidewalk at Broadway and Sherman Street intersection, but they never planted anything in the plots on their large corner. That is, until workers from the Lia Deli Grocery got to work in May.

They decided to make use of the unused plots by growing tomatoes, corn and watermelons.

They thought that growing food would prove to be more rewarding than flowers.

Workers have to weed-out garbage that gets tossed in and encase their watermelon patch in chicken wire to prevent thefts.

Many in the neighborhood have been stopping by to see what's popping up.

Once harvested, they plan to give away the food to residents on the block.

It's their way of making the neighborhood pretty and productive.

