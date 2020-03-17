Coronavirus

Jersey City schools ensure no child goes hungry during the coronavirus outbreak

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- As communities adjust to the closure of schools due to the coronavirus outbreak, Jersey City Public Schools is working to ensure no child goes hungry.

"We have the responsibility to make sure that our students are fed and however long it continues we will make sure they are fed," said Franklin Walker, Superintendent of Jersey City Public Schools.

Meals, which include breakfast and lunch, can be picked up at the nearest Jersey City school Monday through Friday starting at 9 am to 12 pm, while schools remain closed.

"Some kids might go without eating without this program. We are making it our issue to make sure these children have a breakfast and a lunch," said Corey Lemon, Food Service Manager at Jersey City Public Schools.

To receive the free meals the child must be under the age of 18 and for more information visit: jcboe.org.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook

Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York and New York City
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 as coronavirus keeps people home
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyjersey citycommunity journalistcoronavirus hobokencoronavirus new jerseyschoolscoronaviruscoronavirus jersey cityoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Financial tips to help you through a pandemic or other crisis
NYC should prepare for shelter in place within 48 hours
Quarantined parents speak out about balancing work and homeschooling
Officials find woman who tested positive for coronavirus in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC should prepare for shelter in place, de Blasio says
LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy briefing
NYC should prepare for shelter in place within 48 hours
Officials find woman who tested positive for coronavirus in NJ
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
3 coronavirus deaths on Long Island, 215 total cases
Macy's closing stores nationwide amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots after 20 seasons
Bergen County postpones action on some COVID-19 restrictions
Coronavirus: White House eyes $850B economic package
Stocks claw back after worst drop since 1987
Kentucky Derby now set for September due to virus
More TOP STORIES News