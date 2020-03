Jersey City schools ensure no child goes hungry during the coronavirus outbreak

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- As communities adjust to the closure of schools due to the coronavirus outbreak, Jersey City Public Schools is working to ensure no child goes hungry."We have the responsibility to make sure that our students are fed and however long it continues we will make sure they are fed," said Franklin Walker, Superintendent of Jersey City Public Schools.Meals, which include breakfast and lunch, can be picked up at the nearest Jersey City school Monday through Friday starting at 9 am to 12 pm, while schools remain closed."Some kids might go without eating without this program. We are making it our issue to make sure these children have a breakfast and a lunch," said Corey Lemon, Food Service Manager at Jersey City Public Schools.To receive the free meals the child must be under the age of 18 and for more information visit: jcboe.org ----------