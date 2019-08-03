Jones Beach on Long Island offers 50-cent parking for 90th birthday

JONES BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- Jones Beach celebrates its 90th birthday on Sunday!
The regular parking fee of $10 will be reduced to just 50 cents for the day -- the amount charged when the beach opened in 1929. Actors in period costumes will also be strolling the boardwalk.
Anyone who goes to the Central Mall starting at 11:00 a.m. will be offered a free piece of the 400-pound birthday cake or cupcake.
Beachgoers can also enjoy a food truck festival at the West Bathhouse, featuring Cousin's Maine Lobster All Star Specialties, Neapolitan Pizza Express, and more.
Other activities include magic shows, lawn games, and selfie stations.
The 2,413-acre park, with more than six miles of beaches along the Long Island coast, draws in around six million tourists a year.
