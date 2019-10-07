Legendary jazz musician Howard Johnson receives tribute
New York, NY -- The Inter School Orchestras of New York is made up of roughly 250 talented young musicians from across New York City. This year, it is hoping to change the face of youth orchestra music by focusing on a wider range of cross cultural musical collaborations and will kick off the season with a tribute to legendary, jazz musician, Howard Johnson.
