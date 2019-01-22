SOCIETY

Man gets locked inside Texas 24 Hour Fitness after gym closed

EMBED </>More Videos

On Friday night, Jonathan Santos was unexpectedly locked in a 24 Hour Fitness.

SPRING, Texas --
A man working out at a 24 Hour Fitness in Texas was unexpectedly locked inside after the gym closed.

It happened Friday night at a location in Spring.

Jonathan Santos said he was in the locker room a few minutes before closing when he saw an employee doing a final walk through.

That employee acknowledged his presence.

However, when he left the locker room, he discovered the doors were locked.

He says he was locked inside for 25 minutes before he called another location for help.

Someone eventually arrived to let him out.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygymu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Retired NYPD officer reflects on moving letter from MLK Jr
Acts of service, government shutdown themes of MLK holiday
NYCHA residents without heat, hot water during bitter cold snap
Bon Jovi's NJ restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
More Society
Top Stories
Alleged gunman calls police on himself after fatal LI shooting
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Man invited to bachelor party by mistake flies 2,500 miles to attend
Plastic bag ban takes effect in New Jersey town
Chris Brown detained in France after rape complaint
House fire in Queens leaves 20 people homeless
Judge sets date for retrial in Karina Vetrano murder
Supreme Court allows military to implement transgender ban
Show More
Mother's boyfriend sought after boy, 7, found dead in NJ home
Bitter cold remains, but temperatures begin to moderate
12-year-old girl dies after snow fort collapses on her
Police hunt for clues 9 years after boy went missing in Brooklyn
Jayme Closs rescued herself - Should she get the reward money?
More News