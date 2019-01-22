A man working out at a 24 Hour Fitness in Texas was unexpectedly locked inside after the gym closed.It happened Friday night at a location in Spring.Jonathan Santos said he was in the locker room a few minutes before closing when he saw an employee doing a final walk through.That employee acknowledged his presence.However, when he left the locker room, he discovered the doors were locked.He says he was locked inside for 25 minutes before he called another location for help.Someone eventually arrived to let him out.----------