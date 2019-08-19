These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. 2 killed when plane crashes into home in Dutchess County
New York state police said a plane crashed into a home near Poughkeepsie, setting a massive fire and killing one resident and one person on the aircraft.
2. 5 arrested after shots fired at officers in Brooklyn, police say
The NYPD said officers were fired at while responding to a call early Sunday morning in Bedford-Stuyvesant
3. Man charged in connection with rice cooker scare
A man was taken into custody in connection to a suspicious package scare in New York City that disrupted the Friday morning commute and prompted a street closure before police determined the objects were rice cookers, not explosives.
4. Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives on Long Island
Police say Valiery Portlock sounded a horn and flashed emergency lights as he attempted to pull over a van in Hicksville, Long Island. The unmarked van turned out to be occupied by detectives from the department's electronics squad.
5. Airport worker fired for giving passenger 'you ugly' note
An airport security worker in New York has been fired for handing a passenger a handwritten note that said: "You ugly!!!"
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts