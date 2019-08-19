Society

These are the must-read stories from the weekend

By Eyewitness News

1. 2 killed when plane crashes into home in Dutchess County


New York state police said a plane crashed into a home near Poughkeepsie, setting a massive fire and killing one resident and one person on the aircraft.

2. 5 arrested after shots fired at officers in Brooklyn, police say


The NYPD said officers were fired at while responding to a call early Sunday morning in Bedford-Stuyvesant


3. Man charged in connection with rice cooker scare


A man was taken into custody in connection to a suspicious package scare in New York City that disrupted the Friday morning commute and prompted a street closure before police determined the objects were rice cookers, not explosives.


4. Police: Fake cop busted pulling over real detectives on Long Island



Police say Valiery Portlock sounded a horn and flashed emergency lights as he attempted to pull over a van in Hicksville, Long Island. The unmarked van turned out to be occupied by detectives from the department's electronics squad.


5. Airport worker fired for giving passenger 'you ugly' note


An airport security worker in New York has been fired for handing a passenger a handwritten note that said: "You ugly!!!"

