These are the must-read stories from the weekend

1. Father stabs son with metal comb, assaults wife in Brooklyn, police say
A man was undergoing a psychological evaluation after he allegedly stabbed his son and assaulted his wife. Authorities say the alleged incident happened inside their home in Clinton Hill following a reported dispute.
2. 300 homes in Queens flooded with waste after massive sewage spill
Hundreds of Queens residents found their homes flooded with waste after an underground sewage spill Saturday morning. City workers were trying to drain their basements and make the necessary repairs.
3. Dermot Shea takes over as new New York City Police Commissioner
In a changing of the guard at the top of the nation's largest police department, Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea succeeded James O'Neill on Sunday as commissioner of the NYPD.
4. Heart attack patient reunited with hero nurse who saved his life
One Ohio man's message of thanks is coming straight from the heart -- a heart that stopped beating and which a good Samaritan stepped in to save.
5. New Rochelle High School football team wins State Championship - all without head coach
New Rochelle captured the third state championship in program history on Saturday night when it defeated McQuaid Jesuit of Rochester 28-0. The undefeated Huguenots played all three state playoff games without reassigned head coach Lou DiRienzo
