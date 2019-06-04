pride

New mural RIOT commemorates 50th anniversary of Stonewall uprising

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new mural now on display in Manhattan commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that sparked the gay rights movement.

The mural, called RIOT, was unveiled Monday night at the New York City Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center in Greenwich Village.

It is a re-creation of a painting created in 1988 by the activist art collective Gran Fury.

The mural will remain a permanent installation at The Center.

"The Center is honored to collaborate with Gran Fury to revive such an important work as we recognize the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots," said Glennda Testone, The Center's Executive Director. "RIOT calls to mind the battles that the LGBTQ community has fought over the past 50 years, including those it still fights today. Especially as the eyes of the world turn to New York for World Pride, this is a vital reminder that our struggle to secure equity and justice for all within our community is far from over."

RIOT was originally painted by GRAN FURY member Mark Simpson.

We invite you to watch our special "ABC 7 Celebrates World Pride NYC" on Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. hosted by Ken Rosato on Channel 7. Then join our team of Ken, Lauren Glassberg, Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com beginning Sunday, June 30 beginning at 12:00 p.m.

Find more Pride stories from this year and year's past at abc7NY.com/pride.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypridegay rights
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PRIDE
WorldPride Welcome Center now open in Lower Manhattan
Madonna to appear at Pride Island for WorldPride
Pride Month 2019 marks Stonewall's 50th anniversary
Nation's largest suburban LGBT center opens on Long Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grammy-winning drummer killed in apparent love triangle in NYC
Blood-soaked sponges, clothing found in search for missing mom
'Jeopardy' rumors swirl as Holzhauer approaches record [SPOILER]
Man struck by lightning on porch of Long Island home
Police: Possible body found buried in Brooklyn backyard
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
Nearly 12M Quest Diagnostics patients may be affected in breach
Show More
College student beaten, raped on rooftop after night out in NYC
American couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel: Officials
AccuWeather: Pleasant Tuesday
Gator gobbles Florida couple's picnic
Memorial grows as Maleah Davis' death impacts Houston
More TOP STORIES News