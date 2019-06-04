GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new mural now on display in Manhattan commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that sparked the gay rights movement.
The mural, called RIOT, was unveiled Monday night at the New York City Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center in Greenwich Village.
It is a re-creation of a painting created in 1988 by the activist art collective Gran Fury.
The mural will remain a permanent installation at The Center.
"The Center is honored to collaborate with Gran Fury to revive such an important work as we recognize the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots," said Glennda Testone, The Center's Executive Director. "RIOT calls to mind the battles that the LGBTQ community has fought over the past 50 years, including those it still fights today. Especially as the eyes of the world turn to New York for World Pride, this is a vital reminder that our struggle to secure equity and justice for all within our community is far from over."
RIOT was originally painted by GRAN FURY member Mark Simpson.
We invite you to watch our special "ABC 7 Celebrates World Pride NYC" on Saturday, June 22 at 7:00 p.m. hosted by Ken Rosato on Channel 7. Then join our team of Ken, Lauren Glassberg, Sam Champion and Kemberly Richardson for live coverage of WorldPride NYC 2019 on Channel 7 and abc7NY.com beginning Sunday, June 30 beginning at 12:00 p.m.
Find more Pride stories from this year and year's past at abc7NY.com/pride.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
New mural RIOT commemorates 50th anniversary of Stonewall uprising
PRIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More