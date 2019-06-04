New mural RIOT commemorates 50th anniversary of Stonewall uprising

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A new mural now on display in Manhattan commemorates the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that sparked the gay rights movement.The mural, called RIOT, was unveiled Monday night at the New York City Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Community Center in Greenwich Village.It is a re-creation of a painting created in 1988 by the activist art collective Gran Fury.The mural will remain a permanent installation at The Center."The Center is honored to collaborate with Gran Fury to revive such an important work as we recognize the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots," said Glennda Testone, The Center's Executive Director. "RIOT calls to mind the battles that the LGBTQ community has fought over the past 50 years, including those it still fights today. Especially as the eyes of the world turn to New York for World Pride, this is a vital reminder that our struggle to secure equity and justice for all within our community is far from over."RIOT was originally painted by GRAN FURY member Mark Simpson.----------