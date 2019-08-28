be kind

Be Kind: New Jersey girl sells lemonade to buy school supplies for students in need

By Eyewitness News
UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- An act of kindness by a young girl in New Jersey is helping to make sure students are prepared for school.

London Bostic is from Union.

She sold lemonade, and 100 percent of the proceeds went to buy book bags and school supplies for students in need.

All of the bags were taken to her church in Orange to be distributed.

