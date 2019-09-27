Society

New Jersey grandmother meets stem cell donor from around the world

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey woman was reunited with the young woman from around the world who helped save her life.

Lael McGrath couldn't shake the flu in the summer of 2016 and thought she might have Lyme disease so she sought out a specialist.

The newly retired 2nd-grade teacher and grandmother of six was shocked to learn she actually had acute myeloid leukemia.

When doctors at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital determined she was a candidate for a stem cell transplant, a search began for a donor.

McGrath, now 67, was matched with 21-year-old Wiebka Rudolph of Germany. Rudolph placed herself on a donor registry at the age of 18.

The two never thought they would one day meet face to face.

As part of a special trip to the United States, Rudolph is staying with McGrath this week and they visited various members of McGrath's care team during a special reception on Friday.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew brunswickmiddlesex countyhealthtransplantgermanyfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
54 people detained by ICE in NJ in 1 week
93-year-old found at bottom of stairs was murdered, CT police say
Man charged in deadly after school brawl pleads not guilty
Man stabbed on 4 train in Manhattan
Customer punches NYC store clerk who refused to sell vape
LI officer injured in crash released from hospital
Man dies after contracting vibrio from eating oysters at NC coast: Friends
Show More
ICE agents handcuff Wis. dad in car with family
Jennifer Dulos' family asks for kindness on missing mom's birthday
LIVE: Ex-cop breaks down talking about killing her neighbor
WATCH: Gas line rupture sends debris flying on NYC street
Astronomer discovers supermassive black hole destroying a star
More TOP STORIES News