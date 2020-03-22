Coronavirus News: Washington Heights couple wed outside apartment building amid COVID-19 pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Washington Heights couple is proof that love conquers all -- even during a national pandemic.Reilly Jennings and Amanda Wheeler got their marriage license on Thursday, right before the city shut down the marriage bureau.The couple didn't panic, but instead talked to a friend who is ordained in the state of New York.They walked down the block to his apartment and he married them on the street while leaning out his fourth-floor window.----------