Coronavirus News: Washington Heights couple wed outside apartment building amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A Washington Heights couple is proof that love conquers all -- even during a national pandemic.

Reilly Jennings and Amanda Wheeler got their marriage license on Thursday, right before the city shut down the marriage bureau.

The couple didn't panic, but instead talked to a friend who is ordained in the state of New York.

They walked down the block to his apartment and he married them on the street while leaning out his fourth-floor window.

