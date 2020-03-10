Coronavirus Update: NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade still on amid COVID-19 spread

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, New York City doesn't plan to call off its massive March 17th St. Patrick's Day parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that officials would watch the virus' spread, with "all options on the table... it'll be a day-to-day thing."The parade typically draws hundreds of thousands of spectators.Here some of the latest developments:The mayor of Boston announced on Monday that the city would cancel its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade out of an abundance of caution."While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases," Mayor Martin Walsh said. "Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability, and we are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials. We encourage all residents to follow preventive measures to avoid illness, such as washing hands and staying home if you are feeling sick, and we will continue to make public any information as this situation develops in Boston."Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation and said "further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days."The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland's biggest tourist events, and typically draws half a million people onto the city's streets. Tens of thousands more flock to parades in Ireland's second-largest city, Cork, and smaller communities.Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.