Society

Coronavirus Update: NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade still on amid COVID-19 spread

Revelers march up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Friday, March 17, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, New York City doesn't plan to call off its massive March 17th St. Patrick's Day parade on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that officials would watch the virus' spread, with "all options on the table... it'll be a day-to-day thing."

The parade typically draws hundreds of thousands of spectators.

CORONAVIRUS HEADLINES
Here some of the latest developments:
  • More than 100 cases now reported in New York state

  • Financial markets, oil prices plunge amid coronavirus fears

  • Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak


    • The mayor of Boston announced on Monday that the city would cancel its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade out of an abundance of caution.

    "While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases," Mayor Martin Walsh said. "Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability, and we are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials. We encourage all residents to follow preventive measures to avoid illness, such as washing hands and staying home if you are feeling sick, and we will continue to make public any information as this situation develops in Boston."

    Ireland has canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades across the country in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
    Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation and said "further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days."

    The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland's biggest tourist events, and typically draws half a million people onto the city's streets. Tens of thousands more flock to parades in Ireland's second-largest city, Cork, and smaller communities.

    Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

    What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    societynew york cityst. patrick's dayparadeholiday
    Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Coronavirus New York: State cases hit 142, including EMS worker
    State of emergency declared in New Jersey over coronavirus
    2nd positive case of coronavirus confirmed in Connecticut
    Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
    Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new virus
    Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets
    7 On Your Side Investigates: Police struggle to tell pot from hemp
    Show More
    Trainers, vets among 27 charged in NY racehorse doping scheme
    2 more arrests after Brooklyn girl brutally attacked by gang
    'Exorcist' actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90
    Woman killed, car riddled with bullet holes in Brooklyn
    Member of FDNY EMS tests positive for coronavirus
    More TOP STORIES News