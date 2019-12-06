Society

NYPD officer bites razor blade inside sandwich at Bon Appetit in Queens

(NYPD)

BELLE HARBOR, Queens (WABC) -- An undercover officer apparently bit off more than he could chew when he took a bite out of a sandwich that contained a razor blade.

Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a Bon Appetit Special Food Store located at 418 Beach 129th Street in Belle Harbor, Queens.

Cops said the officer was dressed in plain clothes when he supposedly entered the Bon Appetit where he ordered a sandwich.

When he bit into the sandwich, the undercover cop said he felt a sharp pain to his mouth and a hard metal object.

After reaching into his mouth the NYPD said he discovered that the object he bit into was actually a metal razor blade.

The undercover officer works for the NYPD's Strategic Response Group.

The officer was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released, police said.

The NYPD says they have zero tolerance for acts of violence against officers.

No one has been charged but this is an active investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybelle harborqueensnew york cityofficer injuredundercovernypdpolice officer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
NAS Pensacola shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
'Husband' in controversial Peloton ad speaks out
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Mastermind in GoFundMe scam pleads guilty to state charge
1 dead, 2 hurt in high speed crash between taxi, SUV in NJ
Show More
67-year-old man sitting at Bronx bus stop struck by stray bullet
Drivers ticketed: Bus lane camera enforcement begins on NYC route
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
NJ man who left caged pit bull to drown convicted
Worker trapped in NY well for 4 hours after storm dislodges cover
More TOP STORIES News