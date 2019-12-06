NYPD officer bites razor blade inside sandwich at Bon Appetit in Queens

BELLE HARBOR, Queens (WABC) -- An undercover officer apparently bit off more than he could chew when he took a bite out of a sandwich that contained a razor blade.Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a Bon Appetit Special Food Store located at 418 Beach 129th Street in Belle Harbor, Queens.Cops said the officer was dressed in plain clothes when he supposedly entered the Bon Appetit where he ordered a sandwich.When he bit into the sandwich, the undercover cop said he felt a sharp pain to his mouth and a hard metal object.After reaching into his mouth the NYPD said he discovered that the object he bit into was actually a metal razor blade.The undercover officer works for the NYPD's Strategic Response Group.The officer was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released, police said.The NYPD says they have zero tolerance for acts of violence against officers.No one has been charged but this is an active investigation.----------