Coronavirus: People around the world sharing 'View from my window'

The Facebook page, View From My Window, is offering people a glimpse at life all around the world.
Ajit Rekhy created the group.
"I'm awake at three in the morning, just to look to see what's going on with the page," Rekhy said. "It's exciting."
It's an invitation-only group that at last check has nearly 65,000 members.
Rekhy, who lives in Canada and monitors the page, says about every minute about five or six pictures post.
There are some guidelines: No selfies, although right now she is allowing some of kids and seniors.
She strongly advises not to post past beach vacations because her goal is to keep things at the moment and raw.
"I wanted to tell people there is so much going on right now, but ultimately you are staying home, that's your place," Rekhy said.
Some of the pictures include a home in Long Island, where a Tic-Tac-Toe board made out of tape now covers the storm door so grandkids can safety play with their grandparents. There's also the view from an Italian nursing home, and a drive-by 72nd birthday in Colorado.
"One picture I saw it, it reminded me of my childhood," Rekhy said. "All da,y I thought of that. It made me so happy."
The married mother of two started the page in 2018 as a way to share her photographs, but there wasn't much interest.
Things have changed, during this challenging time of isolation as snapshots help connect strangers.
