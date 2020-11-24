Society

Politicians, community leaders react to death of David Dinkins

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's first Black mayor, David Dinkins, died Monday night at the age of 93. He was the 106th mayor of the city and the first, and so far, only Black person to hold the office.

Fellow politicians and community leaders have been sharing their memories and condolences to his family.

Former NYC Mayor Giuliani tweeted his condolences to Dinkins' family.

WATCH | David Dinkins joins Bill Ritter on Upclose
Bill Ritter sits down with former mayor of New York City, David Dinkins, on Upclose.


Mayor Bill de Blasio started off his daily briefing talking about his sense of profound loss and admiration for Dinkins. He said he most remembered learning "the power of love" from Dinkins.

"Power of Love, he, he really loved people. He loved children in particular, and he would always show children that, he would show them, they would love to remember, he would when he was around groups of kids, particularly, kids of color. He would say to them, 'You know, you can be mayor.' You know he had become mayor and he would tell them you can become mayor too, and he really was trying to encourage them," de Blasio said. "And you know, he would try and treat people with love even when they were treating him with hate and so I think what I remember is his extraordinary ability to summon a love he felt and put that forward, no matter what was thrown out."

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who herself shattered barriers as the state's first Black woman elected to statewide office, said, "The example Mayor David Dinkins set for all of us shines brighter than the most powerful lighthouse imaginable."

"I was honored to have him hold the bible at my inaugurations because I, and others, stand on his shoulders," she said.

The Reverend Al Sharpton also held a press conference to remember the former mayor.

The passing of the former mayor came less than two months after the death of his wife Joyce Dinkins, who died in October.
Joyce Dinkins, the former First Lady of New York Ciy, has passed away.


Dinkins is survived by his son, David Jr., daughter, Donna and two grandchildren.

