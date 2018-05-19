ROYAL WEDDING

Princess Diana still a major influence despite heartbreaking absence in royal wedding

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince Charles walking Meghan Markle down the aisle will be a beautiful moment but one that reminds us of a heartbreaking absence: Diana, princess of Wales. (KABC)

By David Ono
WINDSOR, England --
Prince Charles walking Meghan Markle down the aisle was a beautiful moment, but one that reminds us of a heartbreaking absence: Princess Diana, Harry's mother, was not there.

Killed in a 1997 car crash in Paris, it was one of the most tragic chapters in modern royal history, a moment many royal followers still mourn.

It was a stark contrast from her own fairytale royal wedding at Saint Paul's Cathedral in 1981. About 750 million people watched the grand event. They were a couple whom the public thought would eventually be the king and queen of England, but we know now Charles' time has not yet come and Diana is long gone.

She has, however, left her mark.

"It was a seismic shift in the royal family because of Diana. She was all about making the family more approachable, more accessible, keeping it real, but keeping it royal. So, perhaps it is right that Harry is marrying an actress," said ABC News royal contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber.

"The popularity, I think, is probably at a higher level now than it's ever been in my lifetime, certainly," said royal expert James McCourt. "I think Diana had a lot to do with it, I think when she came into the royal family and shook things up a bit."

Even today, there are young people like Ivanka Siolkowsky, from Canada, who are in Windsor for the latest royal wedding because of Diana's influence.

"I remember the day that Diana died and how public that was for them. It's the worst day of their lives, and the whole world was on them, and there was something about that as a child that really stuck with me. It's bothered me all these years, so, when he was getting married, I wanted to witness the happiest day of his life but with my own eyes," Siolkowsky shared.

Siolkowsky even has a connection to Markle. She was in a scene with the actress on her final episode of "Suits."

Ultimately, it is a new royal era. William, Kate, Harry and now Meghan Markle are all embraced and loved by the young public, and it's all thanks to the woman who endured difficulties but changed the family for the better.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyRoyal Weddingprince harryMeghan Markleroyal familyu.s. & world
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
Royal wedding star Bishop Michael Curry speaks to GMA
Royal wedding flowers delivered to hospice patients
More Royal Wedding
SOCIETY
Residents say trash can removal not helping litter problem
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Video: NYPD officer pulls over little driver, captures hearts
Man dedicates himself to teaching phys ed to kids with special needs
Controversy over high school dance team photo with police
More Society
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News