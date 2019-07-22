Queens restaurant serving up free meals during Sunday power outage

On Linden Boulevard near 157th Street, there were no streetlights, but there was one silver lining.
'The Rib Shack' on Linden Boulevard was serving up Sunday meals for free to everyone in the neighborhood.
How awesome is this? The Rib Shack, one of my fav soul food places, is giving out free dinners in the dark. Their cash register is not working so they’re blessing the neighborhood one rib meal at a time. I love them even more now @ABC7NY Queens pic.twitter.com/4BsQpHdF86— Lucy Yang (@LucyYang7) July 22, 2019
"We've been serving since 6 a.m.," said owner Patrick Agg, "I came to work today to serve, and so we continued serving once the lights went out."
Agg said that he and another worker went knocking on doors in a 4-5 block radius around the neighborhood and knocked on doors to let everyone know they were serving the free food.
Agg says he served at least 500-600 free meals on Sunday.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube