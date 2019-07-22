Society

Queens restaurant serving up free meals during Sunday power outage

By
SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Con Ed reported more than 14,000 customers were without power in Queens on Sunday night.

On Linden Boulevard near 157th Street, there were no streetlights, but there was one silver lining.

'The Rib Shack' on Linden Boulevard was serving up Sunday meals for free to everyone in the neighborhood.



"We've been serving since 6 a.m.," said owner Patrick Agg, "I came to work today to serve, and so we continued serving once the lights went out."

Agg said that he and another worker went knocking on doors in a 4-5 block radius around the neighborhood and knocked on doors to let everyone know they were serving the free food.

Agg says he served at least 500-600 free meals on Sunday.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth jamaicanew york cityqueenspower outagefoodcon edrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Con Ed asking customers to conserve energy as more than 50K without power
Embattled Puerto Rico governor won't seek re-election
AccuWeather Alert: Relief from the heat
2-year-old falls out window in Queens while taking bath
NJ community fighting back after rash of car thefts
Police: 11-year-old shot in the leg in East Harlem
Must-read stories from the weekend
Show More
Mariano, always 'the last,' closes HOF ceremony
Woman and child killed in fire at home in Queens
Target, Fresh Market recall salads, sandwiches over listeria concerns
Hundreds left without power in Queens amid heat wave
10-to-12-foot shark spotted in shallow waters off Long Island
More TOP STORIES News