new jersey news

Referee suspended after New Jersey wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match

BUENA, New Jersey -- The referee who forced a high school wrestler to cut his hair or forfeit the match has been suspended for the next two seasons, according to the results of an investigation by the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights.

In December 2018, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson, a junior, was told by a referee he had to have his hair cut or forfeit the match.

In a video taken of the incident, you can see his locks getting chopped off by a trainer.

EMBED More News Videos

N.J. high school wrestler forced to cut locks or forfeit match. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on December 21, 2018.



He would then go on to win his match.

The investigation resulted in the suspension of Anthony Maloney, the referee involved, for the next two wrestling seasons and implicit bias training for officials and staff involved in high school athletics across New Jersey, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, the group also issued a new "Guidance on Race Discrimination Based on Hairstyle" to explain how treating someone differently based on a hairstyle could violate the state's anti-discrimination laws and to prevent this type of discrimination moving forward.

"Student-athletes should be able to compete with each other on a level playing field," said Attorney General Grewal. "Racial discrimination in the enforcement of the rules of any sport is inconsistent with the spirit of fair play."

Back in 2016, Maloney reportedly called a fellow referee the N-word during an argument at a post-wrestling tournament get together.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyatlantic countynew jersey newsracismhigh school sports
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW JERSEY NEWS
Amber Alert: Man wanted in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Man, son capture massive whale feeding off New Jersey coast
Legal guardian charged after toddler dies in hot car in NJ
Volunteers canvass Newark in push for service line replacement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Man wanted in search for missing 5-year-old NJ girl
Chemical spill prompts evacuation at NYC hospital
Woman goes missing after NJ fire; Friend found with her Jeep
NYPD officer released from hospital after NYC shooting
Angelina Pivarnick from 'Jersey Shore' sues New York City
Fight near Midtown Manhattan Taco Bell ends in slashing
Sandy Hook families release harrowing PSA about school shootings
Show More
Cuomo signs bill extending statute of limitations for rape in NY
Approx. 70 dirt bike riders wanted for reckless driving on LI highway
NYPD to deploy extra personnel for High Holy Days
From Yale grad to living on the streets of LA
Video shows man ambushed, attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News