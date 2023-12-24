Tiempo 12/24/23: Mexico opens first consulate in New Jersey

The government of Mexico recently opened its first consulate in New Jersey.

The government of Mexico recently opened its first consulate in New Jersey.

Government leaders established the consulate because of the growing Mexican community in the Garden State.

According to the latest information available from the United States Census Bureau, New Jersey is home to more than 200,000 nationals.

Passaic has the largest population with more than 20,000 Mexican nationals, while New Brunswick houses the second largest population at more than 10,000. The latter is the home to the new consulate.

Joining Tiempo is Consul General of Mexico in New Brunswick Mariana Diaz, who gives us some more insight on the new consulate and all the available services.

Also joining the program is Ivonne Diaz-Claisse, who is the founder and CEO of Hispa, the nonprofit organization in New Jersey mobilizing Latino professionals to serve as role models to inspire Latino students to discover their potential.

Claisse fills us on Hispa's mission and their upcoming Three Kings Banquet.

