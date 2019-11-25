Rehearsals begin as wind threatens Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Rehearsals begin Monday for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade amid the potential for high winds that threaten to ground the iconic balloons.Broadway stars, celebrities and various performance groups will begin to prepare for the annual event, which is broadcast to millions around the nation.But there are worries over the weather's impact on the parade, as under New York City law, balloons cannot fly if sustained winds exceed 23 miles per hour or if gusts are stronger than 34 miles per hour.If it is too windy, the balloons will be grounded and walked through the streets.Back in 1997, on a very blustery Thanksgiving Day morning in New York City, the iconic Cat and the Hat balloon got caught up in some strong wind gusts.The balloon handlers couldn't control it and it blew into a lamppost, injuring four spectators.In 1993, an off-duty police officer was struck after Sonic the Hedgehog hit a light post. The officer's shoulder was broken.There were also injuries from an incident in 2005 in which a huge M&M balloon bounced off a building and hit a light pole, tearing part of the pole down. An 11-year-old girl and her 26-year-old sister suffered chipped teeth and cuts that needed stitches, as well as bruising.After the 1997 and 2005 accidents, the new safety strategies were adopted.Aside from the years the parade was canceled completely due to bad weather, the balloons have only been grounded once -- back in 1971. Officials with the parade made the assessment that it was too dangerous to fly the balloons, even before the city ever placed a rule on the balloons grounding criteria.----------