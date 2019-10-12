Rink at Rockefeller Center opens for the season

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the weather turns chillier, 'tis the season to start gearing up for winter traditions in New York City.One of them is The Rink at Rockefeller Center, and it officially opened for the season on Saturday.This year the rink is offering a 'first skate of the day' package.Tickets allow skaters to lace up for a 7 a.m. session, and include skate rentals, free coffee and hot chocolate.That gives you an hour and a half on the ice before it opens to the general public. Tickets for the first skate cost $40-$65 per person.----------