Society

Rink at Rockefeller Center opens for the season

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the weather turns chillier, 'tis the season to start gearing up for winter traditions in New York City.

One of them is The Rink at Rockefeller Center, and it officially opened for the season on Saturday.

This year the rink is offering a 'first skate of the day' package.

Tickets allow skaters to lace up for a 7 a.m. session, and include skate rentals, free coffee and hot chocolate.

That gives you an hour and a half on the ice before it opens to the general public. Tickets for the first skate cost $40-$65 per person.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymidtownmanhattannew york cityice
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at illegal gambling site in Brooklyn
Vision Zero: West Side Highway speed limit reduced to 30 mph
5 life sentences handed down in Junior's murder
Kipchoge becomes first athlete to run marathon under 2 hours
AccuWeather: Warmer weekend
Firefighters rescue wedding party from flood waters on Long Island
Husband of missing CT mom claims she saw doctor after disappearance
Show More
What to know about Yankees and Astros' ALCS rematch
Oscar-nominated actor, Robert Forster, dies at 78
Police: Man breaks into woman's bedroom while she is sleeping
Question of whether to honor Mother Cabrini with statue causes controversy
Homeless man charged in random attack on child in Queens
More TOP STORIES News