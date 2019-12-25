Society

Colorado robbery suspect exits bank, throws money at crowd while yelling 'Merry Christmas'

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- An older man with a white beard began throwing money out on the streets of Colorado Springs Monday.

But it was not Santa Claus.

It turns out the man, identified as David Wayne Oliver, had just robbed a bank.

Police say the suspect threatened a bank teller with a weapon.

The man left the bank with a bag of cash, which he began throwing outside the bank, yelling Merry Christmas.

Bystanders actually gathered the scattered cash and returned it to the bank teller.

Officers say the suspect walked next door to the Starbucks and waited for the police to arrive.

Oliver was taken into custody at the coffee shop.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycrimesanta clausrobberybank robberyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire tears through Long Island firehouse, destroying 3 trucks
7 injured when bus and car collide on overpass in Queens
ESPN college football reporter Edward Aschoff dies at age 34
Worshipers celebrate Christmas at New York City churches
Pope offers hope against darkness in Christmas Day message
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
4 stabbed following dispute at Christmas party in the Bronx
Show More
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and pleasant Christmas
Police search area where child seat was found in case of missing CT girl
2 men brutally beaten and robbed on Bronx street, for $1
Man wounded in shooting on subway train in Brooklyn
3 rescued after getting stuck in mud in New Jersey reservoir
More TOP STORIES News