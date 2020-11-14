Ronald McDonald House New York hosts 28th Annual Gala virtually amid pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8015677" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Ronald McDonald House New York continued to support families in their fight against pediatric cancer by transitioning its services and implementing new procedures and precautions in order to ensure the health and safety of families and employees at the House.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8016777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Now more than ever, it's crucial that we come together to support our families and ensure a maintained sense of normalcy as they fight against pediatric cancer," President and CEO Ruth C. Browne said. "We are committed to providing support and comfort to families dealing with their child's devastating cancer diagnosis, so that they can focus on receiving life-saving treatment.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8016680" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> During this time, Ronald McDonald House New York has been providing meals and activities directly to families' rooms, virtual programming, online support groups, transportation to and from treatment, and more, with staff working around-the-clock to meet the needs of each individual family.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8016734" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President and CEO Ruth C. Browne said. "The funds from our gala will enable us to continue helping families from around the world by keeping them close to each other and the treatment they need."

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Like so many events this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ronald McDonald House New York hosted its 28th Annual Gala virtually.The online celebration helped to raise critical funds to support families in the fight against pediatric cancer.Throughout the evening guests had the opportunity to enjoy a performance by Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald, as well as special messages by celebrity guests including Amy Poehler, Wayne Brady, Taylor Kitsch, Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, William Moseley, Santino Fontana, Mauricio Martínez, ESPN Anchor and Host Mike Greenberg, and more.This year's event honored several New York City leaders for going above and beyond to support Ronald McDonald House New York and its families.Following the COVID-19 outbreak, Ronald McDonald House New York continued to support families in their fight against pediatric cancer by transitioning its services and implementing new procedures and precautions in order to ensure the health and safety of families and employees at the House."Now more than ever, it's crucial that we come together to support our families and ensure a maintained sense of normalcy as they fight against pediatric cancer," President and CEO Ruth C. Browne said. "We are committed to providing support and comfort to families dealing with their child's devastating cancer diagnosis, so that they can focus on receiving life-saving treatment. The funds from our gala will enable us to continue helping families from around the world by keeping them close to each other and the treatment they need."During this time, Ronald McDonald House New York has been providing meals and activities directly to families' rooms, virtual programming, online support groups, transportation to and from treatment, and more, with staff working around-the-clock to meet the needs of each individual family. The House has also continued to provide support to its partnering hospitals across the five boroughs by assembling and delivering special wellness packages to show appreciation for healthcare workers and their dedication to patients.----------