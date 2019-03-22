Society

Ryan Field emcees 'enCourage Kids Foundation' gala in Midtown

Ryan Field emceed the 'enCourage Kids Foundation' gala in Midtown

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- On Thursday in Midtown, the focus was on making it easier for children who are in need of some medical help.

The 'enCourage Kids Foundation' held its annual gala, and Ryan Field served as the emcee.

The organization helps make hospitalizations a little more personal and comforting for children and their families who are dealing with a very scary situation.

