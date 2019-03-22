MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- On Thursday in Midtown, the focus was on making it easier for children who are in need of some medical help.
The 'enCourage Kids Foundation' held its annual gala, and Ryan Field served as the emcee.
The organization helps make hospitalizations a little more personal and comforting for children and their families who are dealing with a very scary situation.
CLICK HERE for more on the foundation.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Ryan Field emcees 'enCourage Kids Foundation' gala in Midtown
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News