Society

SantaCon bar crawl returns to Hoboken

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Once again, people dressed as Santa Claus are parading the streets of Hoboken, New Jersey.

The rowdy event known as SantaCon returned on Saturday, and town officials were reminding all Santa-themed bar crawl participants that beverages are not allowed on New Jersey Transit trains, buses, or light rail vehicles.

People are also encouraged to bring presents for kids in need.

Authorities made 10 arrests and issued eight city ordinance violations during the annual Hoboken pub crawl in 2018.

Police also cited people for public urination amid overcrowding at several locations.

