Tribeca, MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A 10-foot tall sculpture dedicated to the Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Community (GNC) was unveiled Monday at Tribeca Park in Manhattan.
Internationally known visual artist Rubem Robierb is the creator of the sculpture "Dandara," which is named after the 42-year-old transgender woman who was brutally attacked and murdered in Forteleza, Brazil, in 2017.
Robierb's "Dream Machine" sculpture was proclaimed the most photographed and Instagrammed artwork on Celebrity Cruise Lines' first billion-dollar cruise ship. He names his "Dream Machine" sculptures after someone forgotten or famous who lived/died fighting for their own dreams, or for the dream of others.
"In tribute to the strength and bravery of the Trans GNC Community, Dandara has an important message and meaning, " Robierb said. "And I felt that New York City was a place to showcase this on a public scale."
In 2019, according to the Human Rights Campaign, over 26 murders have been recorded in the United States. As the final title card from Pose FX Season 2, Episode 4 says, "More than 1,000 transgender and gender-nonconforming people have been murdered across the globe since 2016."
Within the 10-foot high pearl white sculptured fiberglass wings, spanning 13 feet long by 4 feet wide fixed on a steel and concrete base, there is a spot for the viewer to place themselves between the butterfly wings. The Dream Machine was designed for the public to interact with the sculpture.
The sculpture will be on display at Tribeca Park (W. Broadway & 6th Avenue) from Nov. 4, 2019 - May 4, 2020.
Robierb is married to our own weather anchor Sam Champion. Both of them have been activists for equal marriage, actively support the LGBTQ Task Force, HRC, GLAAD and Point Foundation LGBT, among many others.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Sculpture honoring transgender community unveiled at New York City park
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News