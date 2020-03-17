Society

Coronavirus Update: Small group keeps NYC's St. Patrick's Parade alive amid COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A small group kept the NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade tradition alive by marching up Fifth Avenue Tuesday morning.

The group of several dozen marched in the rain behind their traditional banner at around 7 a.m.

The march, which was not announced, was intended to keep the 258-year-old tradition alive.

The city was aware the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Celebration Committee planned the early morning march, and an official said the organizers agreed to a group of less than 50 due to coronavirus recommendations.

The group posted video of the march.


The organizers of the parade agreed to not hold the huge gathering as "The health and safety of the Parade's marchers which includes many members of our armed forces, first responders, schools and colleges, as well as spectators, volunteers, and staff is paramount."

