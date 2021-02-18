Society

Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old in subzero temperatures

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WEST BEND, Wis. -- A snowplow driver is being hailed as a hero after saving a 5-year-old boy who wandered away from home in subzero temperatures.

David Gehrke was out clearing roads at 4 a.m. in West Bend, Wisconsin last Friday when he found the child alone and cold without a jacket or shoes.

"I immediately took my jacket off and wrapped it around him and put him in the truck," Gehrke said.

"I called police dispatch. I got the heat blasting in the truck. I'll keep him warm until we get help on the way."

The boy was under the care of a babysitter, when he snuck out of the house.

No one is being charged in the incident.

The boy's mother says she has now bought an alarm and camera system.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywisconsinmissing boygood samaritansnow plowfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SNOW STREAM LIVE: Winter storm arrives
Snow falling across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
'Making up for lost time': Mother Nature blanketing NJ with snow
Share snow photos and videos here!
Man arrested for allegedly shoving woman to ground outside bakery
Lawmakers facing off with GameStop saga's key players
Arrest made in deadly Staten Island hit-and-run
Show More
Newborn found dead in Brooklyn dumpster, woman arrested
NYC blames snow for 2 vaccine site closures; Cuomo defends nursing home decision
Pedestrian struck, critically injured by driver in Brooklyn
NASA rover streaks toward a landing on Mars
COVID Vaccine Updates: US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic
More TOP STORIES News