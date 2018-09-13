SOCIETY

Stand Up for Heroes: Get Your Tickets Starting September 13th!

NEW YORK --
Join ABC7NY and the Bob Woodruff Foundation in Standing up for Heroes!

With more than $55 million invested, nearly 400 grants awarded and 2.5 million veterans and their families reached, the Bob Woodruff Foundation is making a critical difference for people around our country. And each year, the "Stand Up for Heroes" event packed with music and laughs helps them get the job done. The 12th annual show is coming up at Madison Square Garden November 5th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale September 13th.

Top comedians and musical artists will unite at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Included this year are: Jimmy Carr, Eric Church, Jim Gaffigan, Seth Meyers, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, and other surprise guests.

Tickets go on sale for Stand Up for Heroes September 13th at 12:00PM EST at bobwoodrufffoundation.org, and on Ticketmaster.

Founded by New York Comedy Festival Founders Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox, alongside Bob and Lee Woodruff,the event kicks off the NY Comedy Festival and honors our nation's post-9/11 impacted veterans and their families.

All funds raised will support the Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF), and its mission to help 'Find, Fund, and Shape' innovative programs for our impacted veterans, service members and their families.
