Stories of heroism abound at the FDNY Medal Day Ceremony

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's Bravest were honored at the FDNY Medal Day Ceremony on Wednesday.Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro presided at the ceremony at the Louis Armstrong Stadium - USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.At the ceremony, medals were presented to FDNY Firefighters, Paramedics, EMTs, Fire Marshals and Officers for their life-saving work at incidents in 2020.Notable medal recipients included:Firefighter Abraham Miller of Ladder Company 23 received the Chief of Department Peter J. Ganci Jr. Medal and NYS Honorary Fire Chiefs Association Medal.Firefighter Miller descended from the roof of a six-story building in order to rescue a child trapped by smoke and fire.In all, seven medals were awarded to firefighters for their heroic actions at this two-alarm Manhattan fire that led to the rescue of 12 occupants.- Firefighter Abraham G. Miller, Ladder 23 - Chief of Department Peter J. Ganci Jr. Medal- Firefighter Jairo M. Sosa, Ladder 34 - John H. Prentice Medal- Firefighter Robert Caponigro, Ladder 34 - Commissioner Edward Thompson Medal- Firefighter Jose A. Castro, Ladder 42 - Pulaski Association Medal- Firefighter Philip C. Ingwersen, Squad 41 - William Friedberg Medal- Lieutenant Robert J. Brown, Jr., Squad 41 - Vincent J. Kane Medal- Squad Company 41 - Firefighter Thomas R. Elsasser Memorial MedalEMTs Samuel Wright and Gary Hui of EMS Station 59 received the Christopher J. Prescott Medal for their daring rescue of a trapped dump truck driver who crashed into multiple vehicles and a utility pole.They pulled the occupant out seconds before flames engulfed the vehicle and provided critical medical care.Also, Firefighter Brian C. Quinn of Ladder Company 30 received the Walter Scott Medal for his effort in the safe rescue of a panicked occupant who was standing on the windowsill edge with a small dog in the fire apartment.Firefighter Quinn lowered himself with the life-saving rope from the 17th story and secured the resident, preventing her from falling, until interior units could safely reach her.For their combined efforts at this incident, Ladder 30 will receive the World Trade Center Memorial Medal.