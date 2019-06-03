Students pack lunches, decorate cards for people in need

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some unused snow days were put to good use in Hackensack, New Jersey.
Students gathered last week to pack lunches and decorate cards for people in needs at 'CareOne at Wellington.'
The Chabad of Hackensack helped organize it after the City of Hackensack introduced an initiative encouraging all residents to reach out to young people to work and create a more meaningful city for everyone.
