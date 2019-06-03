be kind

Students pack lunches, decorate cards for people in need

By Eyewitness News
HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Some unused snow days were put to good use in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Students gathered last week to pack lunches and decorate cards for people in needs at 'CareOne at Wellington.'

The Chabad of Hackensack helped organize it after the City of Hackensack introduced an initiative encouraging all residents to reach out to young people to work and create a more meaningful city for everyone.

If you see someone doing something extraordinarily kind, let us know at our "Be Kind" campaign page.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhackensackbergen countybe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BE KIND
Be Kind: NYPD officers come to the rescue of kittens in Queens
Be Kind: Teen holds bake sale to send brother's team to Cooperstown
10-year-old boy creates non-profit to help those in need
NY student raising money and awareness for suicide prevention
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blood-soaked sponges, clothing found in search for missing mom
Man struck by lightning sitting in front of Long Island home ID'd
Nearly 12M Quest Diagnostics patients may be affected in breach
MALEAH DAVIS: Remains found in Arkansas those of missing girl
Metal spike shot by mower shatters car window, nearly hits kids
Small earthquake in New Jersey, but no one noticed
Madonna to appear at Pride Island for WorldPride
Show More
Suspect in custody in rape of 78-year-old Queens woman
Man sentenced in throwing boy, 5, from Mall of America balcony
Governors Ball evacuated, canceled due to severe weather
Police ID suspect wanted in Bronx rooftop rape
23-year-old man killed in fireworks accident in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News