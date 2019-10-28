children

Teaching children how to be kind through ballroom dancing

By Eyewitness News
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Children are learning how to be kind and respectful through dance.

The 9th Annual BBX Benefit GALA Celebration was held at the Edison Ballroom in Hell's Kitchen.

Ballroom Basix is a noncompetitive arts-in-education initiative, teaching ballroom and Latin partner dancing to schoolchildren in NYC, who would ordinarily not be able to receive dancing experience.

The children also learn valuable life skills including ettiquite and respect for others.

The money from the gala goes towards supporting the program.

Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter saw firsthand Sunday what the kids have learned, and was honored for arranging a story about the organization's work.

'Ballroom Basix' is run by Sidney Grant, also known as 'Dr. Dance,' started the program in one school in Harlem 11 years ago, and it has expanded to 80 schools.

Related topics:
societychildrendancingbe kind
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
