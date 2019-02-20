SOCIETY

Teen accused of taunting Native American elder files lawsuit against Washington Post

EMBED </>More Videos

Teen in midst of confrontation at rally sues Washington Post

WASHINGTON --
The Kentucky high school student in a controversial viral video is taking legal action against the Washington Post.

The Hemmer Defrank Wessels Law Firm has filed a lawsuit against the newspaper on behalf of Nicholas Sandmann.

Sandmann was at the annual March For Life rally in Washington last month, wearing a "Make American Great Again" hat.

He was captured on video smiling as Omaha Tribe elder Nathan Phillips played a drum and chanted.

After the images spread rapidly, especially on social media, Sandmann was accused of bigotry.

Opinions changed for some when another video of a group of black men, self-identified as Hebrew Israelites, taunting Sandmann's group appeared.

According to the lawsuit, the Washington Post "wrongfully targeted and bullied Nicholas because he was the white catholic student wearing a red Make America Great Again souvenir cap."

A spokeswoman for the post said the paper is reviewing the matter and will "mount a vigorous defense."

Sandmann said he was trying to ease tension by smiling at Phillips and denied any racist behavior.

The suit is seeking $250 million in damages.

SEE MORE:

Native American elder, teen at center of crowd in viral video speak out

Native American elder willing to sit down with teen after confrontation at Lincoln Memorial
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyteenlawsuitu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Video of boy in wheelchair jumping on trampoline goes viral
Man's marriage proposal at NJ shooting range hits the target
Meghan Markle spotted in NYC for rumored baby shower
EMT starting 2nd tour headlines FDNY graduation class
More Society
Top Stories
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
AccuWeather: Snow falling across New York area
4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-filled diaper
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
Show More
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Murder investigation underway after man found dead in NY home
Child's organs possibly harvested without permission
More News