Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

Twenty people were killed Sunday in a horrific accident involving a limousine in upstate New York, while in the nation's capital, the fight over the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh came to an end when he was confirmed to the Supreme Court on Saturday.Here's a look at the top five stories you need to know from the weekend.A popular tourist spot in the town of Schoharie, New York became a scene of tragedy following a limousine crash that killed 20 people, 18 of them in the limo.Brett Kavanaugh was sworn in as the 114th justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, after a bitter battle following allegations that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted women three decades ago, which he emphatically denied.Investigators said rapper Hollywood Play was killed when he was shot from a passing car after stepping outside a bar in Woodhaven early Sunday.A man was arrested on charges of raping a 36-year-old woman who was walking home on Long Island. Authorities said 24-year-old Ever Martinez Reyes had been living in the United States illegally and worked for a landscaping company.The father wanted for questioning in the death of his 13-month-old twin daughter in Queens took his own life at a Manhattan hotel. Police found the body of Mohammad Torabi on a third-floor landing.----------