Vacant and dilapidated 'Zombie home' torn down on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A dilapidated and abandoned home on Long Island was demolished Friday.The so-called "zombie home" stood vacant for years on Bay Avenue in Hicksville.The town's Quality of Life Task Force took action to have the eyesore removed from the neighborhood."We are so pleased to bring the residents of this local community some very good news today with the demolition of this zombie home," Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said. "This eyesore is coming down following numerous complaints, many property cleanups and numerous notices of violation."Town officials said they became aware of the property years ago, and its condition worsened over time as weather took its toll and the structure continued to deteriorate.They say there was also evidence of illegal occupancy, with reports of squattters inhabiting the home.Inspectors also discovered deplorable conditions inside the home, including excessive debris, rotting household items, trash, suspected mold, and extremely unsanitary and unsafe conditions.Ultimately, officials worked through the legal system to obtain the ability to tear the home down."The Town of Oyster Bay has been aggressively combating zombie homes through code enforcement and demolition programs designed to rid neighborhoods of eyesores such as this one," Councilwoman Laura Maier said. "Our residents should not have to bear the burden of having derelict properties in their neighborhoods and I'm proud to be part of a government that listens to its residents and protects our communities."----------