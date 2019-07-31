Vending machines filled with free books come to New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Vending machines filled with free books have arrived in all five boroughs of New York City.JetBlue launched its Soar with Reading literacy initiative on Wednesday. The company placed six free book vending machines in areas with the greatest need.The goal is to place the machines in neighborhoods where the ability to purchase age-appropriate books is limited.Children and their parents are encouraged to take as many books as they want, as often as they want, throughout the summer.The machines will be restocked every two weeks and provide options in both English and Spanish.Vending machines will be located at:-Brooklyn: Brownsville Recreation Center | 1555 Linden Blvd. | Brooklyn, NY 11212-Bronx: PAL, Inc. New South Bronx Center | 991 Longwood Ave | Bronx, NY 10459-Manhattan: Riverbank State Park | 679 Riverside Drive | New York, NY 10031-Queens: Queens Public Library - Main Branch | 89-11 Merrick Blvd | Jamaica, NY 11432-Queens: Ocean Bay Community Cornerstone | 57-10 Beach Channel Drive | Arverne, NY 11692-Staten Island: Faber Park | Richmond Terrace | Staten Island, NY 10302----------