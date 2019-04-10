Society

Woman carrying twin babies for her twin sister

PORTLAND, Oregon -- A woman in Oregon is giving her twin sister the gift of a lifetime.

When Jill Noe's sister, Whitney Bliesner, couldn't get pregnant, Jill volunteered to serve as her surrogate for twins.

Bliesner was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called Neurofibromatosis type two or NF2.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, NF2 is the growth of noncancerous tumors in the nervous system.

Noe is now 30 weeks along in the pregnancy with a healthy set of twins, a boy and a girl. They are due on June 6.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoregontwinsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 4 dead, 15 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News