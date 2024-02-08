38-year-old woman found dead by maid inside hotel room in SoHo

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was discovered dead by a maid inside a SoHo hotel Thursday morning.

The victim, who detectives believe is 38 years old, was discovered in her room at SoHo 54 Hotel around 10:30 a.m.

She suffered a cut to the head that detectives believe could be from blunt force trauma.

A bloody iron was discovered next to her. Detectives are looking into if it contributed to her death.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death but detectives are proceeding as if this is a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The woman had been staying at the hotel few several days.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

