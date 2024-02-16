Man seen leaving hotel wearing leggings of woman found dead in SoHo: police

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) -- Detectives are searching for a man they say left the hotel wearing leggings belonging to a woman found dead inside a SoHo hotel room.

The body of 38-year-old Denisse Oleas-Arancibia of Queens was discovered in the SoHo 54 Hotel last Thursday under a blanket next to a bloody iron.

A medical examiner ruled her death as a homicide, as an autopsy determined she died of blunt head trauma and compression to her neck.

Investigators believe the man put her leggings on because his own jeans, which police found in the room, had blood on them.

Along with finding his pants in her room, detectives have recovered an extensive amount of surveillance video of the man, and they are attempting to locate him.

Oleas-Arancibia was said to have been known to check into the hotel periodically.

The victim's son filed a missing person's report when she did not return home.

