Soldier dad surprises kids during field day at elementary school on Long Island

WEST BABYLONG, Long Island (WABC) -- There was an emotional surprise for two elementary school children who were enjoying field day on Thursday.

Forest Avenue Elementary School 4th-grader Nicholas Zito and his 3rd-grade sister Samantha were shocked to see their dad surprise them.

Staff Sgt. Nicholas Zito is a member of the Army National Guard and had been deployed overseas for more than a year.

He has been deployed in Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya.

The moment he walked out during the field day was priceless as both kids jumped into his arms.

