Florida officer surprised by soldier son just in time for holidays

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WABC) -- A St. Petersburg police officer received an unexpected gift just in time for the holidays.

Private 2nd Class Daeveon Oliver had not seen his mother, Sgt. Samora Church, since he went away for basic training in July.

Due to the pandemic, she was not able to attend his swearing-in or his graduation.

She wasn't expecting to see him until after the new year, but with a little help from his family and the St. Petersburg Police Department, he showed up at police headquarters to surprise her on Christmas morning.

Watch her wonderful reaction in the video player above.

"Facetime is OK, it's a nice resource, but it's nothing like having your son right here where you can grab him and touch him and love on him," Church said.

