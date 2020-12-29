localish

Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables

ALVIN, Texas -- SoléAna Stables in Alvin, Texas is a very special place for those with special needs.

Sasha and Andrew Camacho first started the non-profit riding group after searching for a therapeutic program for their own daughter, Solana, who has Down Syndrome. SoléAna Stables allows both children and adults with disabilities to engage in occupational, physical and speech therapy, all while riding on horseback. The programs at SoléAna Stables are led by PATH Intl. certified instructors.

"We never envisioned something so wonderful," said Sasha Camacho. "Every time we come, you see riders that are just determined, that are working so hard to reach their goals, and they're doing it, which is just amazing. When our riders finally reach those goals that for us may be really simple and minor, you can see the smile of their face. You can see their parents light up. There are definitely a lot of happy tears here."

