Swimming team embraces inclusivity

NEW YORK (WABC) -- When it comes to inclusivity, one especially talented aquatics team in New York has been making a splash for decades.

Team New York Aquatics is one of the biggest LGBTQIA+ swim teams in the world with about 350 active athletes participating in four different spots: Diving, water polo, speed swimming and artistic (also known as "synchronized") swimming. Its athletes compete on local, national and international levels.

Board President Tevin Williams says the comradery goes beyond conventional team dynamics. "We are not only a competitive team, were a social team. It's always good to have that comradery in the sense of that identity that you carry."

He says there's a spot for everyone: "We get people who have never been on a swim team before, like I was when I joined this team. Or you have people who have swam their entire life and swam in college and just want to stay in shape."