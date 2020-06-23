Son discovers dad, woman dead in Upper West Side apartment

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment on the Upper West Side.
The incident was reported at 320 West 87th St. just after 7 p.m.
Police say a 72-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were discovered by the man's son.
Authorities say it appears the man killed the woman in their basement apartment and then turned the gun on himself.
The investigation is ongoing.
