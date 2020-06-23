Son discovers dad, woman dead in Upper West Side apartment

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment on the Upper West Side.

The incident was reported at 320 West 87th St. just after 7 p.m.

Police say a 72-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were discovered by the man's son.

Authorities say it appears the man killed the woman in their basement apartment and then turned the gun on himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper west sidemanhattannew york citycrimenypdnew york city newsmurder suicide
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 adults, 1 child found dead in pool in East Brunswick: Police
Bill Ritter finally got a haircut... and for a good cause
10 new New York deaths, less than 1% test positive
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Out-of-control car topples pole that kills 58-year-old man in NYC
Roosevelt's family member weighs in on statue removal
2 Rutgers football players test positive for COVID-19
Show More
US soldier charged with plotting to attack own Army unit: Prosecutors
School bus driver surprised with $1,000 gift from students
Phase 2: NYC restaurants, barbershops, Macy's reopen
Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants
Newark Airport safety measures will see significant changes
More TOP STORIES News