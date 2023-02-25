It happened off 191st Street in Auburndale on Friday afternoon. Marcus Solis reports.

Son arrested in murder of his own mother inside Auburndale home

AUBURNDALE, Queens (WABC) -- A man was arrested in the fatal stabbing of his mother inside a Queens home.

Police say the incident happened off 191st Street in Auburndale on Friday afternoon.

Officers found the 60-year-old woman stabbed multiple times at around 2 p.m.

Officials say she was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital where she later died.

Neighbors say they heard lots of arguing coming from the home in the past, and noted that the police had been called before.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified said he witnessed the moments after police say the man stabbed the 59-year-old woman multiple times. Police say they found her bleeding out on her bedroom floor -- with a knife nearby.

"She was on a stretcher being revived. Giving chest compressions," he said.

The victim's son, 20-year-old Dennis Cho, was taken into custody. He has been charged with his mother's murder.

Another man suffered a minor laceration during the incident.

An investigation into Cho's motive is still underway.

