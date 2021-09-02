localish

Safari West takes visitors to the Serengeti in immersive wildlife experience

By Janel Andronico
EMBED <>More Videos

Explore everything wild at Safari West

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- Known as the Sonoma Serengeti, Safari West is the closest you can come to Africa without going there.

"You are in, for all intents and purposes, Africa. There are tents that were brought in from Ladysmith, South Africa, and we have African animals that roam our hills," explained Safari West Co-Founder Nancy Lang. "It's an experience like none other."

Since its founding in 1993, Safari West has become one of the premier wildlife destinations in the United States featuring an expansive wildlife collection amongst the beauty of Sonoma County.

On the grounds, visitors can traverse a 400-acre wilderness bustling with nearly 900 animals from over 90 unique species.

As guests meet the wonder of the wild face-to-face, Safari West founders Nancy and Peter Lang hope the experience will ignite wonder, curiosity, and compassion toward wildlife. Their mission: to inspire wildlife advocates who will help protect and preserve these beautiful and often endangered creatures.

"It's just a wonderful time to bring your family and explore everything wild," says Marie Barbera, the Animal Collection Manager at Safari West.

For more information about Safari West, visit here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa rosakgosafariwild animalslocalish
LOCALISH
Explore everything wild at Safari West
3D printing with calcium carbonate could restore coral reefs
Artist pays tribute to the boys in blue with 'A Dodger a Day'
Secret bar has Houston's cheapest beers
TOP STORIES
At least 12 killed in NYC during historic flooding from Ida
Subway service slowly being restored; Metro-North suspended
8 dead in NJ Ida flooding; 2 others feared swept away
LIVE: Eyewitness News Coverage of the historic flooding
How much rain fell in NY, NJ amid historic Ida flooding?
14 feet of water in Mamaroneck, many rescued from homes
House explodes in Rahway, man injured while driving by
Show More
Why Ida's remnants were a historic event for NYC
Monster tornado hammers South Jersey, destroys homes
Hochul signs extension on eviction moratorium through Jan. 15
NYC National Weather Service issues first ever Flash Flood Emergency
Ida may be gone, but residual flood risks remain, forecasters warn
More TOP STORIES News